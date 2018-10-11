The trial of an Italian man accused of attacking and seriously injuring an Irish man outside Anfield before a Liverpool match is due to stand trial today.

Sean Cox, from Dunboyne in Co Meath, suffered severe brain injuries when he was hit just minutes before a Champions League game last April.

The father-of-three has just begun an intense 12-week treatment plan in the National Rehabilitation Centre in Dun Laoghaire.

Roma fan Filippo Lombardi is charged with wounding or inflicting grievous bodily harm on the 53-year-old married father of three.

It’s an offence that carries a maximum penalty of life imprisonment.

The 21-year-old’s trial is due to get underway this morning, and it’s understood some of Mr Cox’s family members - including his wife Martina - have travelled to Preston to watch proceedings.

It’s expected to be a five-day trial.