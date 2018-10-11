Trial Of Italian Man Accused Of Attacking Sean Cox Due To Begin In UK
The trial of an Italian man accused of attacking and seriously injuring an Irish man outside Anfield before a Liverpool match is due to stand trial today.
Sean Cox, from Dunboyne in Co Meath, suffered severe brain injuries when he was hit just minutes before a Champions League game last April.
The father-of-three has just begun an intense 12-week treatment plan in the National Rehabilitation Centre in Dun Laoghaire.
Roma fan Filippo Lombardi is charged with wounding or inflicting grievous bodily harm on the 53-year-old married father of three.
It’s an offence that carries a maximum penalty of life imprisonment.
The 21-year-old’s trial is due to get underway this morning, and it’s understood some of Mr Cox’s family members - including his wife Martina - have travelled to Preston to watch proceedings.
It’s expected to be a five-day trial.