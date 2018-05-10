Donald Trump's luxury golf course in Scotland has banned the sale of Irn-Bru.

Guests asking for the drink to be supplied at an event were refused over concerns it could stain the carpets.

Scotland's favourite non-alcoholic beverage contains colourants that give it its distinctive luminous orange appearance.

A £200m refurbishment at the five-star Turnberry resort on the Ayrshire coast has seen hundreds of thousands of pounds spent on new carpets.

File photo of the re-opening of the Trump Turnberry golf course as Scots voice fury over the ban on the sale of Irn-Bru at the resort, 28-06-2017. Image: Jane Barlow/PA Archive/PA Images

General manager Ralph Porciani told the Ayrshire Post: "We can't have it staining when to replace the ballroom carpet would be £500,000 alone.

"We have villas here with Irn-Bru stains in the carpet which I can't let."

The ban has sparked fury on social media, with one post saying the US President had "declared war on Scotland."

Another wrote: "He threatens to destabilise the Middle East by moving the American embassy to Jerusalem, reneges on the Iran nuclear deal, now the mother of all… Donald Trump angers Scots with ban on Irn-Bru at luxury golf course."

A giant Irn-Bru can, 24-05-2015. Image: John Walton/EMPICS Sport