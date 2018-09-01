Two American tourists have been injured in a stabbing incident at Amsterdam's central railway station.

The attack happened on Friday - the pair were taken to hospital for treatment.

The suspect, who's from Afghanistan, was shot and wounded by police.

The US ambassador to the Netherlands is providing support to the Americans and their families, and has offered assistance to the Dutch authorities.

In a statement the authorities said that terrorism wasn't being ruled out.

The suspect remains in hospital under police guard.