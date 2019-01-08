Two Irish men are to appear before a court in Australia tomorrow on murder charges.

It follows the death of a man after an alleged assault in Sydney.

The men aged 21 and 24 are both from Co. Donegal, and had already appeared in court on assault charges.

Their arrest related to an incident in the Summer Hill area of Sydney on December 29th.

Emergency services were called to the scene where they found a 66 year old man in a critical condition on the roadside.

He lost his fight for life at Royal Prince Alfred Hospital in Sydney yesterday.

As a result, New South Wales Police confirmed the charge had been upgraded to murder.

The men remain in the custody, and are due to appear before a court tomorrow.