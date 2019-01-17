A man has been shot dead outside a gym in north Co. Dublin this evening.

It happened at 7.30 pm at Gym Plus on Applewood Close in Swords.

Gardaí say a number of shots were fired in the attack.

A man in his early twenties was fatally wounded, and was declared dead at the scene.

A second man in his mid twenties was injured in the shooting.

He has been rushed to Beaumont Hospital in Dublin, where his condition is described as serious.

The body of the fatal victim remains at the scene.

Gardaí are appealing to witnesses to come forward.





