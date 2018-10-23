Two schools in Dublin have been forced to close with immediate effect after structural problems were discovered.

Tyrrelstown Educate Together and St Luke's National School in Mulhuddart were assessed today as part of a programme of structural checks being undertaken on schools built by Western Building Systems.

Educate Together says the findings were similar to the structural problems discovered at Ardgillan Community College which had to close one of its buildings last week.

The Department of Education says it's aiming to have interim accommodation solutions in place for when pupils return to school after the mid-term break next week.

In a statement Educate Together said it will assist the Department "in any way it can in finding and sourcing suitable temporary accommodation for the school community."

Meanwhile, Western Buildings Systems has insisted that all of its school projects have met compliance standards in the past.

The company said in a statement: "We place considerable emphasis on delivering high quality work on each of our projects, always ensuring compliance with regulatory requirements.

“We are interested in getting to the bottom of this and that starts with establishing the facts. We are moving to intensify our engagement with the Department and other relevant bodies to better understand the issues which have now arisen and to work to resolve them."