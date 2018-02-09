We don't know about you but we’re feeling all summery all of a sudden because the line up for Longitude has just been announced.

Longitude will run from the 13 – 15 July in Dublin’s Marlay Park and we’ve got the very first pair of tickets to give away on Facebook! (simply enter below!)

Ok, let’s get stuck into this line up

J. Cole, Migos and Post Malone will all take to the stage on Friday, Saturday sees Travis Scott lead the line up with Diplo and Tyler, The Creator also taking to the stage, while on Sunday Solange will be the night’s headliner.

Across the rest of the weekend, Khalid, Cardi B, Giggs, and Joey Bada$$ will all be taking to the stage with more acts set to be announced over the coming weeks.

Tickets go on sale at 9am Friday 16th February and cost €189.50 for a weekend ticket, €129.50 for a Two Day Ticket and €69.50 for a Day ticket.

