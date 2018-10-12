A Wexford work syndicate is celebrating today after winning half-a-million euro in a Euromillions draw this week.

They won the the top prize in the EuroMillions Plus game on Tuesday night.

After playing together for 4 years, the group bought the golden ticket at Sinnott's Supermarket in the centre of New Ross.

The head of the syndicate said "We checked the ticket as soon as we got to work and it was just madness once we found out! Not everybody at work is in the syndicate but there has been a genuine outpouring of support and best wishes for us all".