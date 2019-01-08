A woman who killed a man after he solicited her for sex when she was just 16-years-old has been granted early release from prison.

Cyntoia Brown was a runaway and under the influence of a violent pimp when she shot Nashville real estate agent Johnny Allen at his home in 2004.

She told police that she shot him in self defence after he became violent and she feared he was reaching for a gun.

The case was the subject of the 2011 documentary, ‘Me Facing Life: Cyntoia's Story.’

Since then multiple celebrities including Kim Kardashian and Ashley Judd have pleaded for her release, arguing that she should have been treated as a traumatised child victim of sex trafficking.

👏🏼👏🏼👏🏼 Thank you Governor Haslam 👏🏼👏🏼👏🏼 https://t.co/rAiru84fgn — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) January 7, 2019

In the film, Brown said 43-year-old Allen picked her up in Nashville and agreed to pay her €150 for sex.

She said that once she arrived at his home, he became violent and rolled over to the side of the bed. She said she feared he was attempting to get a gun so she shot him in self defence.

The prosecution said it was an act of robbery and a jury found her guilty of first-degree premeditated murder, first-degree felony murder and aggravated robbery.

She was sentenced to life in prison with the possibility of parole after serving at least 51 years.

Yes!!! Cyntoia Brown is granted full clemency!! Thank you, Governor Haslam! Thank you! https://t.co/4rJUH5Wiwd — Alyssa Milano (@Alyssa_Milano) January 7, 2019

Yesterday, Tennessee Governor Bill Haslam has said Brown, who is now 30, had been given "too harsh" a sentence for the murder. She will be released on August 7th under the condition of a 10-year parole.

"Cyntoia Brown committed, by her own admission, a horrific crime at the age of 16," Mr Haslam said in a statement.

"Yet, imposing a life sentence on a juvenile that would require her to serve at least 51 years before even being eligible for parole consideration is too harsh, especially in light of the extraordinary steps Ms Brown has taken to rebuild her life."

In a statement released by her attorneys, Brown thanked her supporters and the governor and promised to "do everything I can to justify your faith in me."

"My hope is to help other young girls avoid ending up where I have been," she added.