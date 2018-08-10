Gardaí are appealing for information and witnesses after a suspected shooting in north Dublin.

It happened in Ballymun shortly after 8.00pm last night.

Gardaí were alerted when a 19-year-old woman presented at Connolly Hospital Blanchardstown with an apparent gunshot wound to her leg.

It's understood she sustained the injury during an earlier incident in the Shangan area.

The woman had come from this area to the hospital by car.

A crime scene has been preserved at Shangan Green, and no arrests have been made.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Ballymun garda station on 01-666-4400 or the Garda Confidential Line at 1800-666-111.