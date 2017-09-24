After suffering heartbreak in each of the last three All-Ireland finals, the Dubs have finally got their hands on the Brendan Martin Cup.

They're All-Ireland senior ladies football champions for the first time in 7 years, and for just the second time ever, defeating Mayo 4-11 to 0-11, in a game that was far closer than the scoreline suggested.

It was an even start, but Dublin took control 11 minutes in, when Noelle Healy came racing through the Mayo defence, setting up Niamh McEvoy who buried to the bottom corner.

Mick Bohan's Dublin brought a three point lead into the break, but it could have been more. Mayo were down to 13 players at one stage, with Yvonne Byrne and Rachel Kearns both sin-binned.

Dublin's Sinead Aherne also saw her penalty saved by Mayo's replacement keeper Aisling Tarpey.

Mayo stayed in touch with Dublin until seven minutes from time, before Sarah McCaffrey's goal opened up a six point lead. That score opened the floodgates; Carla Rowe found the back of the net three minutes from time, and there was still time for McCaffrey to grab her second goal of the game shortly after.

It put a one-sided spin on a game which had been for the most part quite evenly contested, witnessed by a record crowd of 46,282.

Earlier, Tipperary claimed honours in the intermediate final, beating Tyrone by 1-13 to 1-10.

The junior final will go to a replay, Fermanagh and Derry playing out a 3-7 to 2-10 draw in a dramatic finish.

Fermanagh drew level in the dying seconds, with Sharon Murphy scoring from the penalty spot. They'll replay on the 8th of October.