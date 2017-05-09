The 'Old Lady' as Juventus are nicknamed, will get the chance to serenade Real Madrid (probably) in the decider of Europe's leading club competition on Saturday June 3rd.

This season's final is to be held at the Principality Stadium in Cardiff, to which I can attest is a fantastic venue, one of the best stadiums I have been in worldwide.

Juventus beat Monaco 2-1 on the night and 4-1 on aggregate in their semi final.

Two former Champions League winners, Mario Mandzukic (ex Bayern Munich) and Dani Alves (ex Barcelona) scored the goals in the victory, which was never in doubt in ways due to a home record which has seen Juventus not lose in European competition in Turin for 4 years.

Boss Max Allegri has done very well with the club since replacing Chelsea's Antonio Conte, and Juventus could win a treble of Serie A, Coppa Italia and Champions League the way things are going.

If Madrid, as expected, qualify from their second leg against Atletico on Wednesday, it would mark the second Champions League Final between Juventus and Real.

In 1998, Real defeated Juve 1-0 at the Amsterdam Arena with a goal by Predrag Mijatovic.

Juventus have won 2 and lost 6 of their European Cup Final appearances.

Their victories came in the tragic Heysel game of 1985, which should never have been played. Michel Platini scored the winner in a 1-0 defeat of Liverpool. 11 years later, in 1996, they won the Champions League with a penalty shoot out defeat of Ajax.

Their defeats began against Ajax in 1973, followed by further losses to Hamburg in 1983, Borussia Dortmund in 1997, Real in 1998, AC Milan in 2003 and Barcelona in 2015.

Their manager in 1983 and 1985? Giovanni Trapattoni!