The curtain has officially closed on the 2016/17 Premier League season.

Chelsea lifted the trophy yesterday at Stamford Bridge, to be followed by Tottenham, Manchester City and Liverpool into the Champions League, while Sunderland, Middlesbrough and Hull dropped down to the Championship.

As usual it was another action-packed campaign, and another busy season for us on Premier League Live with Sky Sports on Today FM.

To cap off the year, Philip Egan chatted to our regular commentators Ron Jones and Brian Kerr at Anfield and Ian Beach, who watched the trophy presentation at Stamford Bridge, looking back on their best memories of the season that was.

The trio gave us their favourite moments from the campaign, and also spoke about the players who've excited them the most over the course of the last nine months.

