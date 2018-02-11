It's one of the more unusual playing careers for an Irishman.

Liam Buckley has enjoyed plenty of success as a manager, winning two Premier Division titles, two FAI Cups, and two League Cups with St Pats and Sporting Fingal.

But before he stepped into the dugout as a manager, his playing career took him on an interesting trip around Europe.

In 1984 he left Shamrock Rovers for Belgian side KSV Waregem, with whom he made it to a UEFA Cup semi final, knocking out a star-studded AC Milan side along the way.

From there, he took a loan spell to Spain and Racing Santander, making his debut against a Terry Venables-managed Barcelona at the Nou Camp, before ending his trip around the continent in Switzerland with FC Montreux.

Buckley sat down with Philip Egan of Premier League Live with Sky Sports, to tell The Boot Room all about his unique adventures around Europe, and his hopes for the upcoming season at St Pats.

