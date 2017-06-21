Ireland secured three medals at the European Amateur Boxing Championships in Ukraine as three of our boxers qualified for the semi finals. Two time European gold medallist Joe Ward booked his place in the semi finals with a comfortable win over Scotland's Sean Lazzerini. The Moate light heavyweight was a unanimous points winner and he becomes the first Irish man to win three European medals.

Antrim's Kurt Walker secured the first Irish medal with a split decision win over Raffaele Di Serio of Italy in the quarter finals of the Bantamweight division. Belfast flyweight Brendan Irvine advanced to the semi finals with a unanimous decision over Spain's Gabriel Escobar.

The only disappointment was a defeat for Light Welterweight Sean McComb. The Belfast boxer was beaten on split decision by England's Luke McCormack. McComb won 30-27 on two judges' cards but lost 29-28 on the other three.