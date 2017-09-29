Manchester United will be expected to make it six league wins from seven this weekend when Crystal Palace visit Old Trafford. We featured United last Saturday on Premier League Live with Sky Sports when they came away from Southampton with a 1-0 win. Romelu Lukaku was the difference against the Saints and the Belgium international was on target yet again during the week in the 4-1 Champions League win away to CSKA Moscow.

The addition of Lukaku and Nemanja Matic has made a big difference to United in the early stage of the season. Jose Mourinho made changes in Moscow so he'll make a few more changes tomorrow but United fans will be hoping to see the name of Anthony Martial on the teamsheet after an impressive showing in Russia.

Palace are yet to win a game, score a goal or pick up a point in the league this season and they've never won a Premier League game at Old Trafford. That's the size of the task in front of Roy Hodgson and I think almost everyone would call this a " home banker ". Hodgson has had another week to work with his players on the training ground but they are coming off the back of a 5-0 defeat Manchester City. Palace could have scored in the first half of that game at the Etihad Stadium but they were made to pay for a missed opportunity from Ruben Loftus-Cheek.

former Republic of Ireland defender Paddy Mulligan who will be looking back on the 1978 World Cup qualifying campaign. John Giles was the player manager and the Boys in Green beat France 1-0 at Lansdowne Road but ultimately missed out on a place in Argentina.

