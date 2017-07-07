Angela Lansbury will be in Ireland later on this month, filming her latest project!

The three-part series will see 91-year-old Lansbury take on the role of the cantankerous Aunt March, the wealthy relative of the girls.

With principal photography beginning later this month, the series will be on our screens by early next year.

Ed Sheeran has bought a bus - but not for himself.

He bought it for a primary school in the UK so that they could convert it into a music classroom.

One of the teachers in the school is a friend of Ed Sheeran and they were both involved in a wedding recently where Ed was pitched the idea... so he bought it for them. What a lovely thing to do but it must get very tedious for Ed - always having someone's hand in his pocket.

Noel Gallagher says he often watches audiences singing his hits, but he cannot fathom what inspired his lyrics.

He hasn't the foggiest idea what Champagne Supernova is actually about and also says that Don't Look Back In Anger meant something on the night he wrote it but has no idea what.