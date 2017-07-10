Adam Clayton and Mariana de Carvalho are expecting their first child, which Bono let slip over the weekend at a gig in London.

Bono said to the crowd, "Is Adam Clayton not a sexy man?" to lots of cheering, before asking him, "Is your sexy woman here tonight?"

Clayton nodded, and Bono continued, "And expecting a baby, can I say that?" Clayton shook his head and Bono said "Ok, can't say that". Too late! Congrats D-Adam!

And in other showbiz;

Ant McPartlin is in rehab getting help for his addiction to alcohol and prescription medication and ITV have given him the option of taking a year off to recover and get himself well again. Whereas he hasn’t made any public announcement yet, there are rumours that a replacement is being lined up for this year’s I’m A Celebrity Get Me Out Of Here – and it’s Holly Willoughby. Hopefully Ant will be back but not, Holly is a fairly great replacement.

Justin Bieber has made a 6K donation to a Brazil hospital – bt it’s not entirely due to his generous nature. He wrecked his hotel room after police authorities turned escort girls away and it was a case of make a donation to make the case go away. And that is exactly what he did.

After 26 years, Rory Cowan has quit Mrs Brown’s Boys. He said his goodbyes after yesterday’s performance at London’s 02 Arena. He said he hasn’t been happy working for the Mrs Brown’s Boys company for the last 2 years so decided now is the time to leave. When asked if there was a falling out, he said he wouldn’t comment but it doesn’t sound like it was too happy in the camp – after the show, he said he packed his stuff into a plastic bag and left the venue. That’s it. And now he wants a weekend radio show.