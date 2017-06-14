Adele is keeping shtum ahead of her London gig in 2 weeks. Her tour finale is due to hit Wembley for four nights, and she has been ordered to SHUT UP...to protect her vocal chords. She has been on the Vampire Diet – necking garlic juice every day on tour to keep her vocal chords in shape. Bleugh!

Stephen King says Donald Trump has blocked him on Twitter.



He regularly hits out at the US president - previously calling him "impulsive and bad-tempered".

Last week he posted: "Our idiotic president seems to have confused what's 'politically correct' with what is 'unconstitutional'."

The Fair City set is moving across the car park in RTE and residents behind the new corner of the car-park are not happy. Planning objections have been lodged over the proximity of the new set to homes, the visual impact and noise. A decision is due next month. I await with bated breath.