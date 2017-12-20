A song by Snow Patrol duo Gary Lightbody and Johnny McDaid has been long-listed for an Oscar. It’s called ‘This Is How You Walk On’ is among 70 nominated in the best original song category. The shortlist will be out on 23rd of January... fingers crossed!

The track is from the movie Gifted and here it is:

Baz Ashmawy has got a new gig as host of ITV series Change Your Tune. The show will see singing experts train some of the UK’s worst crooners. I love the sound of this!

Here’s how it goes;

Each contestant will reveal just how bad their singing is, then a screen will drop.

When the screen rises and the contestant reappears seconds later, they will give a new performance that has actually taken them weeks of training to perfect.

The studio audience will decide who has Changed Their Tune the most – and each week one contestant will walk away with a cash prize.

Barry Keoghan & Domhnall Gleeson have been named among the greatest movie scene stealers of the year. Keoghan for The Killing of a Sacred Deer & Gleeson for Mother.

Gary Barlow has set up his own fitness boot camp - he’s recorded a series fitness videos for Twitter. #BarlowsBootCamp is coming in the New Year and he’s enlisted the help of fitness experts and dieticians. As he says himself, he’s no expert but it is a hobby he loves and he needs to get fit for stage by April.