Kim Kardashian West and Kanye West have welcomed their third baby to the world. They announced the arrival of their baby girl ,who was born by surrogate yesterday. At 7lbs 6oz, she’s healthy and happy and apparently North and Saint are delighted to have a little sister. Congratulations to them.

Sharon Horgan, the woman behind Catastrophe, Divorce and much more has signed an exclusive two-year deal with Amazon Studios. They are delighted to have her on board (and rightfully so) and called her “one of the sharpest and most engaging” of actors, writers and directors and they are thrilled that she will be creating new groundbreaking content with them.

Winona Ryder has revealed her Irish heritage and says she is obsessed with the place. She said once she traced her roots, it all made sense and it triggered a strong sense of connection with the country – when she arrived her for the first time, she felt at home. She loves Irish literature and history and got really into The Pogues and U2! She was even accepted into Trinity but a movie part meant she couldn’t take it.

The Hardy Bucks are back! If you’ve had a Hardy Buck shaped hole in your life, fear not, The Mayo men, who are currently on tour with their live show, will be back on telly very soon. According to Martin Maloney, better known as Eddie Durkan, the fourth series of their RTE show is currently in development.