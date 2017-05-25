In our latest trip to primary schools across the country, we sent Shauna from the Breakfast Show crew to meet the kids from Scoil Mhuire National School in Navan, Co Meath ie Hector's old stomping ground.

Given that the summer is nearly upon us, we asked them if they felt it was a bit unfair that secondary school students get a whole month extra holidays!

Shauna spoke to – Samuel, Mohammad, Pelumi, Lukas, Saim (Siam), Callum, Liliana, David, Obiejohn, Anthony, Katriona, Mitosz (Meeosh), Promedi, Aziza, Joy, Dylan, Reggie, Ileiri (Ilairee), Joshua, Gabrielle, Ibrahim, Layla, Kevin, Mary Lou, Milana and Shakira.

Here's what they had to say:

We also found this gem proudly displayed on the walls of the school, it's the Senior Table Tennis Champion, Hector himself....

Thanks to Principal Colm Devlin, Miss Maria Flynn, Máire Barry and all at the school.