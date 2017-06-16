Your Ultimate Guide To The Dreaded Best Man's Speech
Being a best man is a big task. You've got to get your best pal through one of the biggest days of his life......and once the stag is over, you've to get him through his wedding day. Daddum-tish! In all seriousness, there's a lot involved in standing by your buddy as he's getting hitched and for those who aren't a fan of public speaking, the speech can be a source of serious nerves.
So, we asked our listeners for some tips to create a definitive list of 'Best Man Speech Dos & Don'ts'
Adam Kavanagh from Rathcoole, who recently celebrated his first wedding anniversary and has been best man more than once, came on to give some very valuable pointers based on his own experience.
Based on Adam's advice and the hundreds of texts & emails we got in the last 24 hours, we've compiled the only list you'll need....
Dos:
- Make sure to mention the wifey and compliment her on how good she looks!
- Thank everyone for coming
- Keep it short enough that people aren’t dying for the jacks
- Mention all the bridal party and groomsmen
- Use cue cards rather than whole thing written out
- Have plenty of water on the table
Don’ts:
- Never ever mention ex-girlfriends......Ever!
- Try to be funny
- Use bad language
- Pause and forget next point
- Do shots before
- Don't tell in jokes
- No smut
- No stories of stags
- Don't insult the bride or any of her bridal party or family
And, if you're still stick after all that, John in Tipperary got in touch and he has a handy knack for writing poems for the weddings of friends and family. He even knocked up a little number for Ian.
Watching the US Open
Chilling out at home
I got a pen and paper
And I wrote a little poem.
You ask someone to marry you
And pray to God they don’t say no
Here’s a few lines for Today FM
And the Ian Dempsey Show.
The celebration of your wedding
The best day of your life
Himself becomes the hubby
And your one becomes the wife.
A few drinks at the hotel
And chats about the hen
Lads checking out the young ones
Women checking out the men.
OMG, AMAZEBALLS,
Everyone looks so fine,
But that’s after 11 pints
And a bucket load of wine.
Laughing, joking messing,
Dancing around the room,
Compliments for the bridesmaids
Sambucas for the groom.
Boring speeches by the parents
Thanking all the clan,
Come to me for something different
I’m the wedding poet man.
Now my poem is over
Twas only a bit of crack
I’m off to prepare a masterpiece
For the wedding of sweet pea mac.
So thanks for having me Iano
To all my friends a radio wave
Thanks to Shauna also
Now it’s over to Dermot & Dave
Follow his lead and you're sorted! Go forth and be the best man you can be!