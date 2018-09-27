Eve Hewson has been cast in the starring role of new BBC drama The Luminaries.

The TV show is an adaptation of the Eleanor Catton novel set during New Zealand’s gold rush in the 1860s.

The six-part series on BBC2 will tell the story of Anna Wetherell, who sails from Britain for a new life and fortune.

Eve will be playing the Anna while Eva Green of Casino Royale fame also stars.

Filming starts in early November but it's not known yet when the series will be broadcast.