Boyzone have confirmed that they are splitting up after 25 years, it was confirmed yesterday. They’ll make a final album, do a final tour and then split for good.

They have been “resting” more than they’ve been on over the last few years so it’s not like Beatle Mania out there but if the farewell tour contains the old classics, it’ll be a smash.

Channel 4 has revealed that The InBetweeners is the most popular comedy on their station.The first episode aired 10 years ago today and it has been watched more than anything on their playback feature. They went on to have 3 series and 2 successful films. It really is brilliantly funny and gross in equal measure.

X Factor producers will be in Dublin this weekend, so dust off your guitar and start warming the vocal chords if you think you have what it takes!

Just kidding – obviously, the most important thing is to get your sob story straight and make sure you look sad enough to reel them in, and be able to hold a tune just enough to allow them to put your forward to the next stage.

The producers will be in Stephen’s Green on Friday, Saturday and Sunday but if you can’t make it, you can audition through WhatsApp on 0044 07733 222 927. How very new-age.