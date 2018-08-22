So it's that time of the year again, where parents dust off the school books and go through a seemingly never-ending checklist of items to get their children ready to go back to class.

However this year, over in the US, there has been some vital additions to the shopping list.

With a disturbing history of school shooting throughout the country (27 people dead in 2 separate shootings already this year), Colombian-based ballistic resistant clothing company MC Armor have developed bulletproof backpacks, specifically for the United States, aiming to protects kids.

MC Armor have worked with pediatricians to create a hard removable ballistic plate, which is bulletproof, and can be inserted into a backpack and used as a shield. It currently costs $199 (€170) on the company website.

They also offer bulletproof clothing, which could be the difference between life and death.

“In the U.S. sadly there’s the gun fact – everybody can have a gun,” MC Armor marketing manager Carolina Ballesteros Casas told FOX Business’ Maria Bartiromo on Monday.

“We have a company with the research and development, and the pediatricians said kids before 15 years (old) - they don’t have fat, they don’t have enough muscle, so they need to have hard ballistics,” Casas said.

The song 'Bulletproof' by La Roux was used as a bed during the piece, which didn't go down too well with singer Elly Jackson (of La Roux). She slated the use of her 2009 hit track, "Using Bulletproof, a song I wrote about relationships, for a piece like this is abhorrent".

Check out the piece in full here: