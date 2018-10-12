The Londis store in DCU has lowered its chicken fillet roll price after students labelled it ‘daylight robbery’.

The shop was selling the lunchtime favourite for €4.50 and but reduced the price to €3.75 after outrage from students.

Vice President for Academic Affairs at DCU's Student Union, Callaghan Commons, tweeted his frustration at the steep price, prompting Londis to lower their price:

Hi Callaghan, at Londis we welcome feedback, it is the best way to improve our service. A chicken fillet role currently costs €4.50. Extra topppings have increased the price. We are currently reviewing the prices. Feel free to dm to meet up and discuss them with us. — Londis Dublin City University (@LondisDCU) October 9, 2018

Londis have since decided to take the feedback on board and reduced the price by 75c to €3.75 while the extra fillings are reduced to 25c each.

We are pleased to announce that we are now trialling a reduced price of €3.75 for a chicken fillet roll at our deli. Extra fillings are also now at a reduce price of 25c each. Thank you to our customers for all of your feedback #welisten pic.twitter.com/QXvfs0pWAx — Londis Dublin City University (@LondisDCU) October 10, 2018

Great day for the parish.