Affordable rolls for all!

The Londis store in DCU has lowered its chicken fillet roll price after students labelled it ‘daylight robbery’.

The shop was selling the lunchtime favourite for €4.50 and but reduced the price to €3.75 after outrage from students.

Vice President for Academic Affairs at DCU's Student Union, Callaghan Commons, tweeted his frustration at the steep price, prompting Londis to lower their price:

Londis have since decided to take the feedback on board and reduced the price by 75c to €3.75 while the extra fillings are reduced to 25c each.

Great day for the parish. 