DCU Shop Lowers Price Of Chicken Fillet Rolls After Students Protest
The Londis store in DCU has lowered its chicken fillet roll price after students labelled it ‘daylight robbery’.
The shop was selling the lunchtime favourite for €4.50 and but reduced the price to €3.75 after outrage from students.
Vice President for Academic Affairs at DCU's Student Union, Callaghan Commons, tweeted his frustration at the steep price, prompting Londis to lower their price:
Hi Callaghan, at Londis we welcome feedback, it is the best way to improve our service. A chicken fillet role currently costs €4.50. Extra topppings have increased the price. We are currently reviewing the prices. Feel free to dm to meet up and discuss them with us.— Londis Dublin City University (@LondisDCU) October 9, 2018
Londis have since decided to take the feedback on board and reduced the price by 75c to €3.75 while the extra fillings are reduced to 25c each.
We are pleased to announce that we are now trialling a reduced price of €3.75 for a chicken fillet roll at our deli. Extra fillings are also now at a reduce price of 25c each. Thank you to our customers for all of your feedback #welisten pic.twitter.com/QXvfs0pWAx— Londis Dublin City University (@LondisDCU) October 10, 2018
Great day for the parish.