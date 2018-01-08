Dancing With The Stars kicked off last night and the lads were first up to strut their stuff. I love this show so much - I had a big smile on my face watching it. We got to see Rob Heffernan, Jake Carter, Bernard O’Shea, Tomas O’Leary and Marty Morrissey in action. For me, Jake and Tomas were the standout stars but none of them were *totally* awful. Brian did give Bernard his lowest ever score, a miserable two but he seemed to take it on the chin. I can't wait for them to really get into the swing of things.

***

There won’t be a cow milked in Carlow tonight! Our own Saoirse Ronan won the Golden Globe for Best Actress in a Musical or Comedy for her performance in Ladybird. She was up against some heavy hitters – Helen Mirren, Emma Stone, Margot Robbie and Judi Dench but I believe her performance is absolutely brilliant so it’s full steam ahead for the Oscars now. The big winner on the night was Martin McDonagh’s movie ‘Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri’ which won four awards in total

Our pal Ridley Scott missed out on Best Director to Guillermo del Toro for The Shape of Water and James Franco won Best Performance by an Actor in a Musical or Comedy for his portrayal of Tommy Wisau in The Disaster Artist, which is supposed to be great.

In terms of TV, The Handmaid’s Tale won Best TV series and it’s star Elisabeth Moss won Best Actress in a TV series. Big Little Lies also cleaned up, it won in the Limited Series Made For TV category, Nicole Kidman won Best Performance by an Actress in A Limited Series, Laura Dern won Best Supporting Actress and Alexander Skarsgard for Best Supporting Actor.