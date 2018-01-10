We cannot really say for sure whether there's Life On Mars, but there's definitely life after death - as the late and great Davis Bowie has proven.

UK fans of the music legend have bought two million albums by the singer since his death on January 10th 2016. They have also bought five million of his records, including 3.1 million singles.

His music has amassed over 241 million plays across streaming services as his fans have rediscovered his new greatest hits release, live recordings and anniversary picture discs.

His 1977 single Heroes has been the most popular, with his Queen collaboration Under Pressure, Life On Mars and Let's Dance all following.

Mel Is Back In The Square

After an absence of over 15 years from Albert Square, Mel Owen (who is played by Tamzin Outwaite) returned to our TV screens last night, and she means business!

The characters motive to call back to her former home is a bit of a mystery, but it's linked to the hold Ciara Maguire (Denise McCormack) has on her, and the a connection with her son Hunter.

Lots more drama expected in the Eastend...

Mark Wahlberg Really Did Get 'All The Money In the World'

It has been reported that Hollywood star Mark Wahlberg got paid £1.5 million to reshoot the Ridley Scott movie 'All The Money In The World' after the Kevin Spacey allegations, while Michelle Williams could have been paid as little as £60 a day.

Wahlberg was facing backlash last night after details of his apparently lucrative deal were leaked.

What's worse is that Michelle Williams was in fact named the movie's lead, yet was paid pittance.

He's meant to have drove a hard bargain to ensure the movie was released on time, so I guess the moral of the story is - if ya don't ask, ya don't get.

'Shane L' Is Still Great In Our Eyes - No Matter What

There was a talent show on Celebrity Big brother last night, with all the housemates offering up some of their party pieces, so what better way for our beloved Shane Lynch to shine.

The former Boyzone member was first up, and belted out the band's 1998 hit No Matter What, and it brought the house to tears.

Although housemates Jess Impiazzi, Ashley James and Malika Haqq cried during the performance, there was a mixed response on social media. Thousands of viewers were moved by his talent, whereas thousands were also in shock at how bad they thought he was.

The internet is a cruel place, so comments like "my dog sings better than that" and "there's a reason Ronan did all the singing" were timid enough.

We think he wasn't half bad at all. What's you opinion?

