After a 2 year engagement, David Hasselhoff (66) has married model Hayley Roberts (38) in an intimate ceremony in Italy.

They both said "I do" in the southern region of Puglia yesterday.

The couple met in 2011 after a chance meeting in a hotel while he was staying in the UK, during his time as a judge on Britain's Got Talent.

Britain obviously did have talent as the former Baywatch star promised to give her a signature if she went on a date with him in return. Smooth Daithí, smooth.

When chatting about the wedding, he said, "You don't get married because you want to live with someone, you get married because you can't live without them".

I really hope they had an acoustic version of Jimi Jamison's 'I'm Always Here' (the Baywatch theme tune) playing somewhere in the background.

You'll want to listen to that now:

They're off for a couple of weeks R&R in the Maldives, so if you see them, don't hassel the hoffs!

Derry Girls Do It!!

Lisa McGee's incredible creation, Derry Girls, has won the Radio Times Comedy Champion 2018 Final.

In a vote, which came down to the wire, the Channel 4 series last night beat the BBC's cult favourite comedy show Inside No. 9 by point one of a percent. 50.1% - 49.9%.

They had already beaten off some stiff competition in the form of Mrs Brown's Boys, Peter Kay's Car Share, Catastrophe and The Young Offenders.

That's a high calibre of comedy!

Lead actress Saoirse-Monica Jackson (who plays Erin) was over the moon:

Thank you to everyone who voted for #derrygirls we are BUZZING !!!!!!!! — Saoirse-Monica Jackson (@SaoirseJackson) July 31, 2018

Saoirse-Monica chatted about the competition and the 2nd series of Derry Girls on Dermot and Dave yesterday. She's some craic. You can check it out here.

Strictly's Ready To Waltz Onto Our Screens

The BBC have announced that the Strictly red carpet event (during which this year's celebrities are revealed) will take place on August 27th, followed by the launch show on August 31st (where celebs are couple with the professional dancers).

It is thought that the first show will air on Saturday, September 1st.

For the first time in the show's history, Brendan Cole will not feature, but Len Goodman will be involved in some capacity.

The judges remain the same for the 16th series of the show, with Darcey Bussell, Bruno Tonioli, Craig Revel Horwood and Shirley Ballas all back in action.

Although there has been no celebrities confirmed to take part, the rumour mill is in overdrive with the likes of Gogglebox/I'm A Celebrity winner Scarlett Moffatt, Family Fortunes legend Les Dennis, Corrie's Catherine Tyldesley, Coleen Rooney, Towie's Joey Essex, Michelle Keegan and GBBO 2016 winner/chef/baker Nadiya Hussein all in the mix.

It's my all-time favourite show (I kid you not) so I cannot wait!! Love Island me arse.

Remember - "Keeeeeeeeeeep dancing....."

