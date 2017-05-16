The head of Disney says he won't be giving in to hackers who claim to have stolen one of the company's unreleased movies.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Bob Iger's admitted they're demanding a "huge" ransom.

It's rumoured hackers have the accessed latest "Pirates of the Caribbean" film, or the next animation in the "Cars" franchise.

The Sun is reporting again that Al Porter is set to take the reins for an Irish version of Blind Date...it’s the rumour that won’t go away. Reps at TV3 are not denying it and saying he would be a great addition...

Jean Bernard Fernandez Versini is reclaiming his name...with a little help from Rihanna. He is opening another pop-up restaurant in Cannes this week, and Rihanna is cutting the ribbon for him. Poor aul JB had to avoid using his own name after the break-up with Cheryl because she still used it for a while and she’s always in Cannes – but he’s back and moving on. He’s even planning on opening a Versini in London, which will thrill Cheryl.