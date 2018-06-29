Ed Sheeran is in trouble again! He recently settled a $20 million law suit over the song Photograph but Thinking Out Loud is under fire (again). The owners of that song’s copyright claims that it lifts from Let’s Get It On and are seeking $100m in damages. This is a separate lawsuit from the one brought by the heirs of Gaye’s co-writer, Ed Townsend Jr. in 2016. They say that Sheeran’s song “Thinking Out Loud” rips off elements of “Let’s Get It On,” “including but not limited to the melody, rhythms, harmonies, drums, bass line, backing chorus, tempo, syncopation and looping.” Ouch.

And in other news:

Barry Keoghan’s career is just going form strength to strength! The Irish actor has landed a role in HBO’s new €250m mini-series Chernobyl. It will be a five part series, set around the 1986 nuclear disaster and filming hass already begun in Lithuania. It will focus on the tragedy and the subsequent investigation that took place. Also, apparently, Barry is also waiting for news on another big project, which sounds interesting!

Sugababes founding member Siobhan Donaghy has revealed that the trio are working on new music together and plan to release an album, 18 years after their first release. She said her relationship with Keisha Buchanan and Mutya Buena is stronger than ever. The band released their debut album in 2000 and Siobhan actually left in 2001 to be replaced by Heidi Range!