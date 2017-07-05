Aye Caramba! Ed Sheeran is finally getting a TV part! He will appear in The Simpsons! He has already recorded his part, apparently. The Who, The Rolling Stones, Lily Allen and Taylor Swift have already appeared in The Simpsons and Ed is a huge fan of the show, and he watches it after his gigs.

And that’s not all – he also wants to make a film of the story of his life that will combine Eminem's 8 Mile and the touchy-feelgood factor of Notting Hill.

Heeheehee! "I'm just a girl...standing in front of a boy...his palms are sweaty, knees weak, arms are heavy

There's vomit on his sweater already, mom's spaghetti."

Nathan Carter took a “How Irish Are You” quiz in the UK and had 20 seconds to name as many things Irish as he could...and he only got 12. His answers included “shamrocks, Guinness, blarney stone, westlife, riverdance and boyzone”. Ronan Keating previously got 19 and Nathan’s response to that was “well...he’s older than me!”

Come on Nathan - coddle, rain, Dustin, caca milis, Guinness, Dempsey’s Den, zig and zag, purple snacks, gaelic football, hurling, croke park, The late late show, fair city, U2, curry chips, italia 90, the snapper, mass, the angelus, who’s taking the horse to france, Tayto....yeah it's harder than it seems.

Boyzlife apparently hasn’t got off to the best start – fans in the UK were tweeting their anger and disappointment after Brian McFadden and Keith Duffy apparently walked off stage after 35 minutes into their set. They were also accused by gig-goers of being drunk – which Brian McFadden strenuously denied on Twitter saying he had sun-stroke and went straight to bed after the gig.