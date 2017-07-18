Gift - Shane Ross Olympics
Minister for Sport Shane Ross has set his sights on hosting the Olympic Games if Ireland’s bid to host the 2023 Rugby World Cup is successful. So how exactly would it work and are we really ready?
Minister for Sport Shane Ross has set his sights on hosting the Olympic Games if Ireland’s bid to host the 2023 Rugby World Cup is successful. So how exactly would it work and are we really ready?
Have you downloaded our shiny new app? It’s like a teeny tiny website in your hand providing a great listening experience, content to read on the go and the ability to contact your favourite shows live on air.