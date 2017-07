It's the 4th of July aka Independence Day and we felt that it was only right that we pay tribute to all things stars and stripes. We were lucky enough to get some time with the President of the United States, the one and only Donald Trump. But, it didn't stop there - actors Al Pacino and Tom Cruise joined Ian on the line too.

Listen back here:

For more Gift Grub, tune into The Ian Dempsey Breakfast Show every weekday morning from 7am.