After months of speculation, Enda Kenny confirmed what we all suspected - He is stepping down as leader of Fine Gael and more importantly, as our Taoiseach. The news broke yesterday afternoon and when Ian caught up with his government colleagues this morning, it hadn't quite sunk in. Will someone get poor Paschal a tissue?

Listen back here:

Ah will yis stop!! @IanDempsey @todayfm Mario is the ultimate fine wine, Gift is getting better with age! — Robert Foster (@robertfoster77) May 18, 2017

For more Gift Grub, tune into The Ian Dempsey Breakfast Show every weekday morning from 7am