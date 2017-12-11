The studio was full of pizzazz this morning as DWTS judges Brain Redmond and Julian Benson called in to wet our dancefloor appetite.

Vivacious as always, Julian still sounds like "a baby dinosaur with the flu", while his colleague Brian is as regimental as ever, "Let me start by saying this...".

Just as they are telling us their 'ones-to-watch' for the series, the door burst open, and an intense golden glow filled the room. Sequins, sparkle and sexy appeal...the one and only Marty Morrissey had arrived!

He blew us away with a sneak preview of what he can do, and to tell you the truth lads and lassies, Shakira wouldn't tie his laces...

You can listen in full here:

