Saturday marks the first clash between the British and Irish Lions and New Zealand. The games kicks off at 8.35am (Irish time) and people across the country will be sacrificing their Saturday morning lie on to get up and watch Peter O’Mahoney and the lads take on the mighty Kiwis. Ronan O’Gara and Brian O’Driscoll joined Ian this morning for a bit of pre-game chat...

