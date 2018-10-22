Will Ferrell may be spending a lot of time in The Lake County.

The Stepbrothers star has reportedly bought a home in County Cavan.

According to the Meath Chronicle, he's the buyer behind a charming lakeside property on the banks of Lough Sheelin in Mountnugent.

The eight-bedroom home features a private dock for boating and is on the site where the holiday home of Lord Farnham of Cavan once stood.

Will Ferrell is no stranger to Ireland. He's visited here a number of times in recent years and his family can be traced back to Longford.

However, a source told the Irish Examiner that the rumours aren’t true and “it was a case of wishful thinking”.

What do you reckon? Can you see Will out fishing in the lakes in Cavan?