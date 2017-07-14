It’s all about the newbies in this year’s Emmy nominations!

Five new shows - "This Is Us," "Westworld," "The Handmaid's Tale," "The Crown" and "Stranger Things," will compete with returning nominees "Better Call Saul" and "House of Cards" for best drama.

"Stranger Things," which has been a breakout hit for Netflix, scored 19 nominations.

Big Little Lies received 16 nominations

"The Handmaid's Tale" earned 13. Elisabeth Moss has been nominated for Best Actress for her portrayal as Offred in The Handmaid’s Tale and she has to win. If you haven't watched this - do it. And apologies for the inevitable nightmares.

And absolutely none for Game of Thrones! Last year, GOT lead the nominations scoring 23 nods. However, this year it missed out on the eligibility period to be considered for an award.

(FULL LIST BELOW)

And in other showbiz;

The producers of the James Bond films are to make a "female-driven" thriller starring Gossip Girl's Blake Lively.

Based on the novel by Britain's Mark Burnell, The Rhythm Section she'll play Stephanie Patrick, who finds out a plane crash her family dies in, wasn't an accident.

And - Ireland has been named on the list of countries where it will be filmed, but we don't know where yet.

Harry Styles reckons his acting career may be over after just one film.



On the red carpet of war drama Dunkirk, he joked "I've peaked too soon. There's nowhere to go."



The movie is out this day next week.

The Script are back with their new single, Rain. Very scripty!

It’s their first new song in almost three years, 'Rain' will be the first single from their forthcoming fifth studio album, news of which will be announced in the coming weeks.

Drama Series

“Better Call Saul” (AMC)

“The Crown” (Netflix)

“The Handmaid’s Tale” (Hulu)

“House of Cards” (Netflix)

“Stranger Things” (Netflix)

“This Is Us” (NBC)

“Westworld” (HBO)

Comedy Series

“Atlanta” (FX)

“Black-ish” (ABC)

“Master of None” (Netflix)

“Modern Family” (ABC)

“Silicon Valley” (HBO)

“Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt” (Netflix)

“Veep” (HBO)

Drama Actress

Viola Davis (“How to Get Away with Murder”)

Claire Foy (“The Crown”)

Elisabeth Moss (“The Handmaid’s Tale”)

Keri Russell (“The Americans”)

Evan Rachel Wood (“Westworld”)

Robin Wright (“House of Cards”)

Drama Actor

Sterling K. Brown (“This Is Us”)

Anthony Hopkins (“Westworld”)

Bob Odenkirk (“Better Call Saul”)

Matthew Rhys (“The Americans”)

Liev Schreiber (“Ray Donovan”)

Kevin Spacey (“House of Cards”)

Milo Ventimiglia (“This Is Us”)

Comedy Actor

Anthony Anderson (“Black-ish”)

Aziz Ansari (“Master of None”)

Zach Galifianakis (“Baskets”)

Donald Glover (“Atlanta”)

William H. Macy (“Shameless”)

Jeffrey Tambor (“Transparent”)

Comedy Actress

Pamela Adlon (“Better Things”)

Tracee Ellis-Ross (“black-ish”)

Jane Fonda (“Grace and Frankie”)

Lily Tomlin (“Grace and Frankie”)

Allison Janney (“Mom”)

Ellie Kemper (“Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt”)

Julia Louis-Dreyfus (“Veep”)

Limited Series

“Big Little Lies” (HBO)

“Fargo” (FX)

“Feud: Bette and Joan” (FX)

“The Night Of” (HBO)

“Genius” (National Geographic)

Limited Series Actor

Riz Ahmed (“The Night Of”)

Benedict Cumberbatch (“Sherlock: The Lying Detective”)

Robert De Niro (“The Wizard of Lies”)

Ewan McGregor (“Fargo”)

Geoffrey Rush (“Genius”)

John Turturro (“The Night Of”)

Limited Series Actress

Carrie Coon (“Fargo”)

Felicity Huffman (“American Crime”)

Nicole Kidman (“Big Little Lies”)

Jessica Lange (“Feud”)

Susan Sarandon (“Feud”)

Reese Witherspoon (“Big Little Lies”)

Supporting Actor in a Drama Series

John Lithgow (“The Crown”)

Jonathan Banks (“Better Call Saul”)

Mandy Patinkin (“Homeland”)

Michael Kelly (“House of Cards”)

David Harbour (“Stranger Things”)

Ron Cephas Jones (“This Is Us”)

Jeffrey Wright (“Westworld”)

Supporting Actress in a Drama Series

Ann Dowd (“The Handmaid’s Tale”)

Samira Wiley (“The Handmaid’s Tale”)

Uzo Aduba (“Orange Is the New Black”)

Millie Bobby Brown (“Stranger Things”)

Chrissy Metz (“This Is Us”)

Thandie Newton (“Westworld”)

Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series

Alec Baldwin (“Saturday Night Live”)

Louie Anderson (“Baskets”)

Ty Burrell (“Modern Family”)

Tituss Burgess (“Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt”)

Tony Hale (“Veep”)

Matt Walsh (“Veep”)

Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series

Kate McKinnon (“Saturday Night Live”)

Vanessa Bayer (“Saturday Night Live”)

Leslie Jones (“Saturday Night Live”)

Anna Chlumsky (“Veep”)

Judith Light (“Transparent”)

Kathryn Hahn (“Transparent”)

Variety Talk Series

“Full Frontal With Samantha Bee” (TBS)

“Jimmy Kimmel Live!” (ABC)

“Last Week Tonight With John Oliver” (HBO)

“The Late Late Show With James Corden” (CBS)

“Real Time With Bill Maher” (HBO)

“The Late Show with Stephen Colbert” (CBS)

Reality Competition

“The Amazing Race” (CBS)

“American Ninja Warrior” (NBC)

“Project Runway” (Lifetime)

“RuPaul’s Drag Race” (vh1)

“Top Chef” (Bravo)

“The Voice” (NBC)

Television Movie

“Black Mirror: San Junipero” (Netflix)

“Dolly Parton’s Christmas Of Many Colors: Circle Of Love” (NBC)

“The Immortal Life Of Henrietta Lacks” (HBO)

“Sherlock: The Lying Detective (Masterpiece)” (PBS)

“The Wizard Of Lies” (HBO)

Variety Sketch Series

“Billy On The Street” (truTV)

“Documentary Now!” (IFC)

“Drunk History” (Comedy Central)

“Portlandia” (IFC)

“Saturday Night Live” (NBC)

“Tracey Ullman’s Show” (HBO)

Structured Reality Program

“Antiques Roadshow” (PBS)

“Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives” (Food Network)

“Fixer Upper” (HGTV)

“Lip Sync Battle” (Spike TV)

“Shark Tank” (ABC)

“Who Do You Think You Are” (TLC)

Unstructured Reality Program

“Born This Way” (A&E)

“Deadliest Catch” (Discovery Channel)

“Gaycation With Ellen Page” (Viceland)

“Intervention” (A&E)

“RuPaul’s Drag Race: Untucked” (YouTube)

“United Shades Of America: With W. Kamau Bell” (CNN)

Host for a Reality/Reality-Competition Program

Alec Baldwin (“Match Game”)

W. Kamau Bell (“United Shades Of America With W. Kamau Bell)

RuPaul Charles (“RuPaul’s Drag Race)

Heidi Klum and Tim Gunn (“Project Runway)

Gordon Ramsay (“MasterChef Junior)

Martha Stewart and Snoop Dogg (“Martha & Snoop’s Potluck Dinner Party”)

Supporting Actor in a Limited Series or Movie

Bill Camp (“The Night Of”)

Alfred Molina (“Feud: Bette and Joan”)

Alexander Skarsgård (“Big Little Lies”)

David Thewlis (“Fargo”)

Stanley Tucci (“Feud: Bette and Joan”)

Michael K. Williams (“The Night Of”)

Supporting Actress in a Limited Series or Movie

Judy Davis (“Feud: Bette and Joan”)

Laura Dern (“Big Little Lies”)

Jackie Hoffman (“Feud: Bette and Joan”)

Regina King (“American Crime”)

Michelle Pfeiffer (“The Wizard of Lies”)

Shailene Woodley (“Big Little Lies”)

Directing for a Comedy Series

Donald Glover (“Atlanta”)

Jamie Babbit (“Silicon Valley”)

Mike Judge (“Silicon Valley”)

Morgan Sackett (“Veep”)

David Mandel (“Veep”)

Dale Stern (“Veep”)

Directing for a Drama Series

Vince Gilligan (“Better Call Saul”)

Stephen Daldry (“The Crown”)

Reed Morano (“The Handmaid’s Tale”)

Kate Dennis (“The Handmaid’s Tale”)

Lesli Linka Glatter (“Homeland”)

The Duffer Brothers (“Stranger Things”)

Jonathan Nolan (“Westworld”)

Directing for a Limited Series, Movie or Dramatic Special

Jean-Marc Vallee (“Big Little Lies”)

Noah Hawley (“Fargo”)

Ryan Murphy (“Feud: Bette & Joan”)

Ron Howard (“Genius”)

James Marsh (“The Night Of”)

Steve Zaillian (“The Night Of”)

Directing for a Variety Series

Derek Waters & Jeremy Konner (“Drunk History”)

Andy Fisher (Jimmy Kimmel Live”)

Paul Pennolino (“Last Week Tonight with John Oliver”)

Jim Hoskinson (“The Late Show with Stephen Colbert”)

Don Roy King (“Saturday Night Live”)

Directing for a Variety Special

Paul Pennolino (“Full Frontal with Samantha Bee Presents Not The White House Correspondents’ Dinner”)

Glenn Weiss (“The Oscars”)

Jim Hoskinson (“Stephen Colbert’s Live Election Night Democracy’s Series Finale: Who’s Going to Clean Up This Sh*t?”)

Jerry Foley (“Tony Bennett Celebrates 90: The Best is Yet to Come”)

Directing for a Nonfiction Program

Alexis Bloom and Fisher Stevens (“Bright Lights: Starring Carrie Fisher and Debbie Reynolds”)

Ezra Edelman (“O.J.: Made in America”)

Fredi Devas (“Planet Earth II”)

Elizabeth White (“Planet Earth II”)

Ava DuVernay (“13th”)

Writing for a Comedy Series

Donald Glover (“Atlanta”)

Stephen Glover (“Atlanta”)

Aziz Ansari and Lena Waithe (“Master of None”)

Alec Berg (“Silicon Valley”)

Billy Kimball (“Veep”)

David Mandel (“Veep”)

Writing for a Drama Series

Joe Weisberg and Joel Fields (“The Americans”)

Gordon Smith (“Better Call Saul”)

Peter Morgan (“The Crown”)

Bruce Miller (“The Handmaid’s Tale”)

The Duffer Brothers (“Stranger Things”)

Lisa Joy and Jonathan Nolan (“Westworld”)