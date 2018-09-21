Have you always wanted to go on the Topflight Today FM Ski Trip? Gather up the gang and get your deposits ready to go! This year, we are celebrating twenty years (TWENTY YEARS) of Ian Dempsey's famous trip to the Austrian slopes and are heading back to Bad Hofgastein. You know what they say, it's good to be bad.....

Bigger and better, this year we're going to make it the best ski trip ever! The whole breakfast show gang is going, Iano, Mario, Charlie, Shauna, Stewart, PC & Kim and there'll be plenty of surprises to announce along the way!

So, we’re all ready to go! Are you?

If you'd like to tick this off your bucket list, you can book now with your €150 deposit. But hurry, it always books out fast! www.todayfmskitrip.ie