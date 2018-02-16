Jennifer Aniston Announces Marriage Split
Jennifer Aniston and Justin Theroux have announced they're splitting up, after 2-and-a-half years of marriage.
In a statement, the couple said their decision was "mutual and lovingly made at the end of last year".
They insist they would have handled the separation privately, but didn't want people to gossip.
The Rooneys have had a fourth son! Coleen have birth to a little boy called Cass Mac Rooney yesterday and says "he is beautiful." They’ve broken away from the names beginning with “K” – Kai, Klay, Kitt and now Cass. So they have a Cass and a Klay... Cassius Clay?
Ireland’s Got Talent Star Evelyn Williams has been asked to appear on the Ellen de Generes Show! It’s not clear whether Evelyn will fly to LA or appear via Skype but she captured producers’ hearts and they’re keen to have her on in the next few months.
The IFTA Film & Drama Awards, were hosted by the Irish Film & Television Academy in Dublin last night.
The show will be broadcast on RTÉ One on Saturday 17th February at 10.45pm.
The full list of winners is below:
FEATURE FILM
Michael Inside
DIRECTOR FILM
Aisling Walsh, Maudie
SCRIPTWRITER FILM
Martin McDonagh, Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri
ACTOR IN A LEADING ROLE - FILM
John Connors, Cardboard Gangsters
ACTRESS IN A LEADING ROLE - FILM
Saoirse Ronan, Lady Bird
ACTOR IN A SUPPORTING ROLE - FILM
Barry Keoghan, The Killing of a Sacred Deer
ACTRESS SUPPORTING ROLE - FILM
Victoria Smurfit, The Lears
GEORGE MORRISON FEATURE DOCUMENTARY
The Farthest
IRISH FILM BOARD RISING STAR
Jacob McCarthy, The Drummer and the Keeper
SPOTLIGHT CASTING DIRECTOR AWARD
Ros Hubbard
SHORT FILM - LIVE ACTION
Wave
ANIMATED SHORT FILM
Late Afternoon
INTERNATIONAL FILM
Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri
INTERNATIONAL ACTOR
Ethan Hawke, Maudie
INTERNATIONAL ACTRESS
Frances McDormand, Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri
DRAMA
Game of Thrones
DIRECTOR - DRAMA
Dearbhla Walsh, Fargo
SCRIPTWRITER - DRAMA
Conor McPherson, Paula
ACTOR IN A LEADING ROLE - DRAMA
Cillian Murphy, Peaky Blinders
ACTRESS IN A LEADING ROLE - DRAMA
Caitriona Balfe, Outlander
ACTOR IN A SUPPORTING ROLE - DRAMA
Liam Cunningham, Game of Thrones
ACTRESS IN A SUPPORTING ROLE - DRAMA
Charlie Murphy, Peaky Blinders
CINEMATOGRAPHY
Seamus McGarvey, The Greatest Showman
COSTUME DESIGN
Consolata Boyle, Victoria and Abdul
EDITING
Una Ni DhonghaIle, Three Girls
MAKEUP & HAIR
Clare Lambe & Sevlene Roddy, Into the Badlands
ORIGINAL MUSIC
Stephen McKeon, Pilgrimage
PRODUCTION DESIGN
John Hand, Maudie
SOUND
Steve Fanagan, Kieran Horgan, The Farthest
VFX
Tailored Films & Bowsie Workshop, The Lodgers