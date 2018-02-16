And other showbiz

Jennifer Aniston and Justin Theroux have announced they're splitting up, after 2-and-a-half years of marriage.

In a statement, the couple said their decision was "mutual and lovingly made at the end of last year". 

They insist they would have handled the separation privately, but didn't want people to gossip.

 

 

The Rooneys have had a fourth son! Coleen have birth to a little boy called Cass Mac Rooney yesterday and says "he is beautiful." They’ve broken away from the names beginning with “K” – Kai, Klay, Kitt and now Cass. So they have a Cass and a Klay... Cassius Clay?

 

Ireland’s Got Talent Star Evelyn Williams has been asked to appear on the Ellen de Generes Show! It’s not clear whether Evelyn will fly to LA or appear via Skype but she captured producers’ hearts and they’re keen to have her on in the next few months.  



The IFTA Film & Drama Awards, were hosted by the Irish Film & Television Academy in Dublin last night. 

The show will be broadcast on RTÉ One on Saturday 17th February at 10.45pm.

The full list of winners is below: 

***** 

FEATURE FILM
Michael Inside

DIRECTOR FILM
Aisling Walsh, Maudie

SCRIPTWRITER FILM
Martin McDonagh, Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri

ACTOR IN A LEADING ROLE - FILM
John Connors, Cardboard Gangsters

ACTRESS IN A LEADING ROLE - FILM
Saoirse Ronan, Lady Bird

ACTOR IN A SUPPORTING ROLE - FILM
Barry Keoghan, The Killing of a Sacred Deer

ACTRESS SUPPORTING ROLE - FILM
Victoria Smurfit, The Lears

GEORGE MORRISON FEATURE DOCUMENTARY
The Farthest

IRISH FILM BOARD RISING STAR
Jacob McCarthy, The Drummer and the Keeper

SPOTLIGHT CASTING DIRECTOR AWARD
Ros Hubbard

SHORT FILM - LIVE ACTION
Wave

ANIMATED SHORT FILM
Late Afternoon

INTERNATIONAL FILM
Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri

INTERNATIONAL ACTOR
Ethan Hawke, Maudie

INTERNATIONAL ACTRESS
Frances McDormand, Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri

DRAMA
Game of Thrones

DIRECTOR - DRAMA
Dearbhla Walsh, Fargo

SCRIPTWRITER - DRAMA
Conor McPherson, Paula

ACTOR IN A LEADING ROLE - DRAMA
Cillian Murphy, Peaky Blinders

ACTRESS IN A LEADING ROLE - DRAMA
Caitriona Balfe, Outlander

ACTOR IN A SUPPORTING ROLE - DRAMA
Liam Cunningham, Game of Thrones

ACTRESS IN A SUPPORTING ROLE - DRAMA
Charlie Murphy, Peaky Blinders

CINEMATOGRAPHY
Seamus McGarvey, The Greatest Showman

COSTUME DESIGN
Consolata Boyle, Victoria and Abdul

EDITING
Una Ni DhonghaIle, Three Girls

MAKEUP & HAIR
Clare Lambe & Sevlene Roddy, Into the Badlands

ORIGINAL MUSIC
Stephen McKeon, Pilgrimage

PRODUCTION DESIGN
John Hand, Maudie

SOUND
Steve Fanagan, Kieran Horgan, The Farthest

VFX
Tailored Films & Bowsie Workshop, The Lodgers

 

 