Jennifer Aniston and Justin Theroux have announced they're splitting up, after 2-and-a-half years of marriage.



In a statement, the couple said their decision was "mutual and lovingly made at the end of last year".



They insist they would have handled the separation privately, but didn't want people to gossip.

The Rooneys have had a fourth son! Coleen have birth to a little boy called Cass Mac Rooney yesterday and says "he is beautiful." They’ve broken away from the names beginning with “K” – Kai, Klay, Kitt and now Cass. So they have a Cass and a Klay... Cassius Clay?

Ireland’s Got Talent Star Evelyn Williams has been asked to appear on the Ellen de Generes Show! It’s not clear whether Evelyn will fly to LA or appear via Skype but she captured producers’ hearts and they’re keen to have her on in the next few months.





The IFTA Film & Drama Awards, were hosted by the Irish Film & Television Academy in Dublin last night.



The show will be broadcast on RTÉ One on Saturday 17th February at 10.45pm.



The full list of winners is below:



FEATURE FILM

Michael Inside



DIRECTOR FILM

Aisling Walsh, Maudie



SCRIPTWRITER FILM

Martin McDonagh, Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri



ACTOR IN A LEADING ROLE - FILM

John Connors, Cardboard Gangsters



ACTRESS IN A LEADING ROLE - FILM

Saoirse Ronan, Lady Bird



ACTOR IN A SUPPORTING ROLE - FILM

Barry Keoghan, The Killing of a Sacred Deer



ACTRESS SUPPORTING ROLE - FILM

Victoria Smurfit, The Lears



GEORGE MORRISON FEATURE DOCUMENTARY

The Farthest



IRISH FILM BOARD RISING STAR

Jacob McCarthy, The Drummer and the Keeper



SPOTLIGHT CASTING DIRECTOR AWARD

Ros Hubbard



SHORT FILM - LIVE ACTION

Wave



ANIMATED SHORT FILM

Late Afternoon



INTERNATIONAL FILM

Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri



INTERNATIONAL ACTOR

Ethan Hawke, Maudie



INTERNATIONAL ACTRESS

Frances McDormand, Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri



DRAMA

Game of Thrones



DIRECTOR - DRAMA

Dearbhla Walsh, Fargo



SCRIPTWRITER - DRAMA

Conor McPherson, Paula



ACTOR IN A LEADING ROLE - DRAMA

Cillian Murphy, Peaky Blinders



ACTRESS IN A LEADING ROLE - DRAMA

Caitriona Balfe, Outlander



ACTOR IN A SUPPORTING ROLE - DRAMA

Liam Cunningham, Game of Thrones



ACTRESS IN A SUPPORTING ROLE - DRAMA

Charlie Murphy, Peaky Blinders



CINEMATOGRAPHY

Seamus McGarvey, The Greatest Showman



COSTUME DESIGN

Consolata Boyle, Victoria and Abdul



EDITING

Una Ni DhonghaIle, Three Girls



MAKEUP & HAIR

Clare Lambe & Sevlene Roddy, Into the Badlands



ORIGINAL MUSIC

Stephen McKeon, Pilgrimage



PRODUCTION DESIGN

John Hand, Maudie



SOUND

Steve Fanagan, Kieran Horgan, The Farthest



VFX

Tailored Films & Bowsie Workshop, The Lodgers