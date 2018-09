Kylie has opened up about her new romance with Welshman Paul Solomons.

She told The Mirror that she's "happier than ever" with Paul, who's the creative director of GQ Magazine.

View this post on Instagram I ❤️ NY A post shared by Kylie Minogue (@kylieminogue) on Jul 2, 2018 at 4:55pm PDT

The pair have been dating since February and celebrated Kylie’s 50th in May together.

Want to see Kylie live in Manchester and in Dublin? We've the prize of a lifetime up for grabs on our Facebook page.