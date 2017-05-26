Liam Gallagher’s first solo single is called Wall Of Glass and the track will be available from 1 June. It can be pre-ordered on iTunes now. This is ahead of his album which is due for release later this year. He has teamed up with Adele’s producer Greg Kurstin because, he says, he struggles writing big choruses. He then goes on to say it doesn't matter because he's such an amazing singer. K hun.

Helen Mirren has passed on some of the wisdom she has learnt along the way – she’s 71 so she knows a bit about life. The Dos –

Confront bullies

Open your heart to love

Call your parents

Ignore anyone who judges you for the way you look

The Don’ts –

Be in a rush to get married

Procrastinate

Tweet at 3am

Lose your sense of humour

Keith Richards is selling off stuff from his New York apartment and only for it’s for charity, he may be hard pushed to get anyone to buy some of that gaudy stuff.

The items include a fine bone tea set with skulls, a flower pot that looks a bit like Mick Jagger, a manky Persian carpet for 5 grand. You wouldn’t let the dog sleep on it!

And a stiletto shaped seat in leopard print which I actually love.

Sweetest thing I’ve read today; Niall Horan’s dad wouldn’t allow him to buy him a house. Niall says he more than had the means to splash out on a new place but his Dad will barely take a Christmas present from him saying, “he doesn’t want any of it. He just wants me to come visit.” So lovely and a million miles away from the brother...