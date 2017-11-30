In the land of the limelight, the famous people of the world need to have loads of strings to their bows if they're going to stand out, and stay ahead of the curve. To do so, they turn themselves into a brand, and watch the dosh roll in.

With a big rise in Irish personalities releasing all kinds of products to boost their profiles (and income) of late, Joe Duffy put the call out on his Liveline show to hear what was on offer.

As usual, a disgruntled caller was on hand to give out about some of the stuff he's seen about the place, "Pippa O'Connor and her poxy POCO jeans".

To balance out the books, Joe gets a few well known names on the phone to tell us all about their creations, and why people need to get them.

Marty Morrissey has a sexy new scent on the market (watch out ladies), Eamon Dunphy has a golfing accessory ,which comes with some impressive results and testimonials, Linda Martin's offering is sh*t, Vincent Browne's gone into the world of gaming with 'Mortal Interview 5', and Christy Moore has invested in coffee.

Joe couldn't miss out on the chance to put something of his own out on the market either...

Have a listen:

