MTV VMA Winners And Losers
The MTV VMA Awards took place last night in New York and although it's been widely regarded as a fairly uneventful (dull) show, Madonna is getting a bit of heat online for her tribute to Aretha Franklin.
Before presenting Video of the Year to Camila Cabello, Madonna delivered a speech in which she outlined the role Aretha Franklin had played in launching her own career.
And people hated it. She kind of went on about herself for 10 minutes and made Aretha’s death all about her...
People are upset about Madonna's Aretha Franklin tribute at the VMA's 'cos it was basically all about her and not Aretha. Whatchu think? Here's a snippet— Kenzy Vinco (@KenzyVinco) August 21, 2018
Video credit @TheRaroLae pic.twitter.com/9loUPGTG24
Camila Cabello then dedicated her Best Video award to Madonna, so clearly she didn’t hate it. She had a great night, award-wise (see below!)
Cardi B won Best Newcomer and pretended to breastfeed her baby when she came out on stage and later exclaimed "I'm a mom! And I'm winning awards!"
#UrbanThoughtsPodcast - BIG UP! @iamcardib x Acceptance Speech x #VMAs— 👁🗨Urban Thoughts Podcast🤴🏿👸🏿💭 (@officialutpod) August 21, 2018
_______________________________________#UrbanThoughts #Podcast #VMA #MTV #VH1 #CardiB #shadethrown #BestNewArtist #BestCollaboration #SongOfTheSummer pic.twitter.com/ZWMiAGamPr
Full list of winners:
SONG OF THE SUMMER
Calvin Harris & Dua Lipa – “One Kiss”
Cardi B, Bad Bunny & J Balvin – “I Like It”
DJ Khaled ft. Justin Bieber, Chance the Rapper, Quavo – “No Brainer”
Drake – “In My Feelings”
Ella Mai – “Boo’d Up”
Juice WRLD – “Lucid Dreams”
Maroon 5 ft. Cardi B – “Girls Like You”
Post Malone – “Better Now”
VIDEO OF THE YEAR
Ariana Grande – “No Tears Left to Cry”
Bruno Mars ft. Cardi B – “Finesse (Remix)”
Camila Cabello ft. Young Thug – “Havana”
The Carters – “APES**T”
Childish Gambino – “This Is America”
Drake – “God’s Plan”
ARTIST OF THE YEAR
Ariana Grande
Bruno Mars
Camila Cabello
Cardi B
Drake
Post Malone
SONG OF THE YEAR
Bruno Mars ft. Cardi B – “Finesse (Remix)”
Camila Cabello ft. Young Thug – “Havana”
Drake – “God’s Plan”
Dua Lipa – “New Rules”
Ed Sheeran – “Perfect”
Post Malone ft. 21 Savage – “rockstar”
BEST NEW ARTIST
Bazzi
Cardi B
Chloe x Halle
Hayley Kiyoko
Lil Pump
Lil Uzi Vert
BEST COLLABORATION
Bebe Rexha ft. Florida Georgia Line – “Meant to Be”
Bruno Mars ft. Cardi B – “Finesse (Remix)”
The Carters – “APES**T”
Jennifer Lopez ft. DJ Khaled & Cardi B – “Dinero”
Logic ft. Alessia Cara & Khalid – “1-800-273-8255”
N.E.R.D & Rihanna – “Lemon”
BEST POP
Ariana Grande – “No Tears Left to Cry”
Camila Cabello ft. Young Thug – “Havana”
Demi Lovato – “Sorry Not Sorry”
Ed Sheeran – “Perfect”
P!nk – “What About Us”
Shawn Mendes – “In My Blood”
BEST HIP HOP
Cardi B ft. 21 Savage – “Bartier Cardi”
The Carters – “APES**T”
Drake – “God’s Plan”
Cole – “ATM”
Migos ft. Drake – “Walk It Talk It”
Nicki Minaj – “Chun-Li”
BEST LATIN
Daddy Yankee – “Dura”
J Balvin, Willy William – “Mi Gente”
Jennifer Lopez ft. DJ Khaled & Cardi B – “Dinero”
Luis Fonsi, Demi Lovato – “Échame La Culpa”
Maluma – “Felices los 4”
Shakira ft. Maluma – “Chantaje”
BEST DANCE
Avicii ft. Rita Ora – “Lonely Together”
Calvin Harris & Dua Lipa – “One Kiss”
The Chainsmokers – “Everybody Hates Me”
David Guetta & Sia – “Flames”
Marshmello ft. Khalid – “Silence”
Zedd & Liam Payne – “Get Low (Street Video)”
BEST ROCK
Fall Out Boy – “Champion”
Foo Fighters – “The Sky Is A Neighborhood”
Imagine Dragons – “Whatever It Takes”
Linkin Park – “One More Light”
Panic! At The Disco – “Say Amen (Saturday Night)”
Thirty Seconds to Mars – “Walk On Water”
VIDEO WITH A MESSAGE
Childish Gambino – “This Is America”
Dej Loaf and Leon Bridges – “Liberated”
Drake – ‘God’s Plan”
Janelle Monáe – “PYNK”
Jessie Reyez – “Gatekeeper”
Logic ft. Alessia Cara & Khalid – “1-800-273-8255”
BEST CINEMATOGRAPHY
Alessia Cara – “Growing Pains”
Ariana Grande – “No Tears Left to Cry”
The Carters – “APES**T”
Childish Gambino – “This Is America”
Eminem ft. Ed Sheeran – “River”
Shawn Mendes – “In My Blood”
BEST DIRECTION
The Carters – “APES**T”
Childish Gambino – “This Is America”
Drake – “God’s Plan”
Ed Sheeran – “Perfect”
Justin Timberlake ft. Chris Stapleton – “Say Something”
Shawn Mendes – “In My Blood”