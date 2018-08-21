The MTV VMA Awards took place last night in New York and although it's been widely regarded as a fairly uneventful (dull) show, Madonna is getting a bit of heat online for her tribute to Aretha Franklin.

Before presenting Video of the Year to Camila Cabello, Madonna delivered a speech in which she outlined the role Aretha Franklin had played in launching her own career.

And people hated it. She kind of went on about herself for 10 minutes and made Aretha’s death all about her...

People are upset about Madonna's Aretha Franklin tribute at the VMA's 'cos it was basically all about her and not Aretha. Whatchu think? Here's a snippet



Video credit @TheRaroLae

Camila Cabello then dedicated her Best Video award to Madonna, so clearly she didn’t hate it. She had a great night, award-wise (see below!)

Cardi B won Best Newcomer and pretended to breastfeed her baby when she came out on stage and later exclaimed "I'm a mom! And I'm winning awards!"

Full list of winners:

SONG OF THE SUMMER

Calvin Harris & Dua Lipa – “One Kiss”

Cardi B, Bad Bunny & J Balvin – “I Like It”

DJ Khaled ft. Justin Bieber, Chance the Rapper, Quavo – “No Brainer”

Drake – “In My Feelings”

Ella Mai – “Boo’d Up”

Juice WRLD – “Lucid Dreams”

Maroon 5 ft. Cardi B – “Girls Like You”

Post Malone – “Better Now”

VIDEO OF THE YEAR

Ariana Grande – “No Tears Left to Cry”

Bruno Mars ft. Cardi B – “Finesse (Remix)”

Camila Cabello ft. Young Thug – “Havana”

The Carters – “APES**T”

Childish Gambino – “This Is America”

Drake – “God’s Plan”

ARTIST OF THE YEAR

Ariana Grande

Bruno Mars

Camila Cabello

Cardi B

Drake

Post Malone

SONG OF THE YEAR

Bruno Mars ft. Cardi B – “Finesse (Remix)”

Camila Cabello ft. Young Thug – “Havana”

Drake – “God’s Plan”

Dua Lipa – “New Rules”

Ed Sheeran – “Perfect”

Post Malone ft. 21 Savage – “rockstar”

BEST NEW ARTIST

Bazzi

Cardi B

Chloe x Halle

Hayley Kiyoko

Lil Pump

Lil Uzi Vert

BEST COLLABORATION

Bebe Rexha ft. Florida Georgia Line – “Meant to Be”

Bruno Mars ft. Cardi B – “Finesse (Remix)”

The Carters – “APES**T”

Jennifer Lopez ft. DJ Khaled & Cardi B – “Dinero”

Logic ft. Alessia Cara & Khalid – “1-800-273-8255”

N.E.R.D & Rihanna – “Lemon”

BEST POP

Ariana Grande – “No Tears Left to Cry”

Camila Cabello ft. Young Thug – “Havana”

Demi Lovato – “Sorry Not Sorry”

Ed Sheeran – “Perfect”

P!nk – “What About Us”

Shawn Mendes – “In My Blood”

BEST HIP HOP

Cardi B ft. 21 Savage – “Bartier Cardi”

The Carters – “APES**T”

Drake – “God’s Plan”

Cole – “ATM”

Migos ft. Drake – “Walk It Talk It”

Nicki Minaj – “Chun-Li”

BEST LATIN

Daddy Yankee – “Dura”

J Balvin, Willy William – “Mi Gente”

Jennifer Lopez ft. DJ Khaled & Cardi B – “Dinero”

Luis Fonsi, Demi Lovato – “Échame La Culpa”

Maluma – “Felices los 4”

Shakira ft. Maluma – “Chantaje”

BEST DANCE

Avicii ft. Rita Ora – “Lonely Together”

Calvin Harris & Dua Lipa – “One Kiss”

The Chainsmokers – “Everybody Hates Me”

David Guetta & Sia – “Flames”

Marshmello ft. Khalid – “Silence”

Zedd & Liam Payne – “Get Low (Street Video)”

BEST ROCK

Fall Out Boy – “Champion”

Foo Fighters – “The Sky Is A Neighborhood”

Imagine Dragons – “Whatever It Takes”

Linkin Park – “One More Light”

Panic! At The Disco – “Say Amen (Saturday Night)”

Thirty Seconds to Mars – “Walk On Water”

VIDEO WITH A MESSAGE

Childish Gambino – “This Is America”

Dej Loaf and Leon Bridges – “Liberated”

Drake – ‘God’s Plan”

Janelle Monáe – “PYNK”

Jessie Reyez – “Gatekeeper”

Logic ft. Alessia Cara & Khalid – “1-800-273-8255”

BEST CINEMATOGRAPHY

Alessia Cara – “Growing Pains”

Ariana Grande – “No Tears Left to Cry”

The Carters – “APES**T”

Childish Gambino – “This Is America”

Eminem ft. Ed Sheeran – “River”

Shawn Mendes – “In My Blood”

BEST DIRECTION

The Carters – “APES**T”

Childish Gambino – “This Is America”

Drake – “God’s Plan”

Ed Sheeran – “Perfect”

Justin Timberlake ft. Chris Stapleton – “Say Something”

Shawn Mendes – “In My Blood”