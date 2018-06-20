A musical based on the life of Michael Jackson is in development and is expected to hit Broadway in 2020.

As a seasoned Broadway-goer*, I would say this is probably going to be one of the greatest productions ever.

MJ's estate says many tracks from his huge catalogue of hits will feature in the production.

Jackson died at the age of 50 in 2009.

*I went once, last September, to see Aladdin.

And in other showbiz news:

Declan O’Rourke has turned down the offer to perform for the pope when he visits in August. He said:

“I’m not a religious person, not to disrespect anyone else’s beliefs. I feel the Catholic Church is responsible for so much suffering in this country.”

He also revealed that he wouldn’t be allowed to perform any of his own songs but would sing McGowan’s ‘Rainy Night in Soho’ because it was a ‘very tightly-scripted two-hour show.’

“Obviously, I was not going to get to speak or perform. It wasn’t for me. It’s not sour grapes or anything but if I wasn’t going to get to do what I wanted to do, in the extent of at least playing some of my music and making that statement somehow…”

Miriam O’Callaghan has called in the lawyers over fake online ads that have falsely linked her to an anti-ageing product. The ads are even claiming that she is about to quit her broadcasting career in favour of concentrating on her “wildly popular” beauty treatment. The cream has gone by 2 names online – it’s been called Essence of Argan and TryVix and consumers have been scammed out of money when they try to purchase it. It’s not Miriam, it’s not her product and if something looks too good to be true, it probably is!