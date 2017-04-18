A few months ago, we started a piece on 'Milestone Music Moments' - the songs that bring you right back to a very specific time in your life - first love, exams, moving out of home, nights out, going to college, bad jobs, good jobs, falling in love, falling out of love, weddings & babies.

This week's Milestone Moment came from Joan Evans and takes her back to 2012, where her and husband Bill had this song for the first dance at their wedding. It had to be played through the speakers as the band couldn't hit the high notes...

Listen back to her story here:

If you've got a story of your own, please do get in touch. We'd love to hear from you. Email us on breakfast@todayfm.com