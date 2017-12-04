It was a big weekend in the Premier League, with old rivals Arsenal and Manchester United locking horns in what turned out to be "the game of the season".

The Gunners ended up getting stuffed 3-1 at The Emirates Stadium, so the season is looking ominous once again for the French manager.

Iano gave Arsene Wenger, and José Mourinho a buzz to see how they're feeling after the clash.

José is as nonchalant as ever, as he was never in doubt with "the sexiest football you've ever seen".

Now you would think the loss has left Arsene deflated, but he's keeping the chin up with what he's calling "a uniquely perfect Arsenal performance". He also gives Ian some fashion advice #trendsetter

He's some spoofer!!

Have a listen to the bants in full here:

