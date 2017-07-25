Every Tuesday at this time, we do an item called Milestone Music Moment. It’s a certain song that reminds you of a moment in your life that when you hear it, it brings the memories flooding back. It might be a Leaving Cert song, your first dance, the best gig you were ever at etc. If you have one, text us in on 53102 now or mail us anytime to Breakfast@todayfm.com and we’ll get in touch.

For coming on the show and sharing with us your Milestone Music Moment, we will be sending you down a memento of your moment down in the post with all the elements of the story, the date, lyrics of the song and more.

Laura Thompson from Ennis told us why Leona Lewis - "A Moment Like This" makes her well up every time she hears it as it reminds her of her husband Eddie and her grandparents.......